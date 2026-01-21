Litton Das FINALLY addresses Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 uncertainty amid ICC stand-off, says, ‘No…’

Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 is in jeopardy as captain Litton Das avoids answering crucial questions about the ongoing ICC standoff. With security concerns over India’s hosting, will the BCB’s request for a venue change be accepted?

Litton Das on T20 World Cup 2026 row

Bangladesh captain Litton Das chose not to comment directly on the ongoing controversy surrounding his team’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, saying it was “not safe” for him to answer.

With less than two weeks to go before the tournament begins, Bangladesh’s involvement remains uncertain due to a continuing stand-off between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

BCB seeks venue change over security concerns

The issue began after the BCB requested the ICC to move Bangladesh’s World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing “security concerns.” However, the ICC has so far shown little willingness to accept the request, with multiple discussions failing to produce a solution.

As the situation drags on, the future of Bangladesh in the 20-team tournament remains unclear.

Litton Das: “No answer… that is not safe for me”

Speaking after a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Tuesday, Litton was asked whether the tournament surfaces were helping the team prepare for the World Cup. The question also touched on Bangladesh’s uncertain participation.

The skipper made it clear that he was not in a position to comment.

“Are you sure we are going to play the World Cup? From my side, I am uncertain; everyone is uncertain. I think the whole of Bangladesh is uncertain at this moment. No answer. I understand what question you are going to ask. That is not safe for me. No answer,” said Litton.

His response underlined the confusion surrounding Bangladesh’s situation just days before the tournament.

Bangladesh government firm on not travelling to India

Earlier, Bangladesh government sports advisor Asif Nazrul stated that the national team would not travel to India under any circumstances for the T20 World Cup.

This stance comes despite the ICC reportedly giving the BCB a deadline of January 21 to confirm Bangladesh’s participation.

Scotland could replace Bangladesh if standoff continues

If Bangladesh decides to pull out of the tournament, Scotland is expected to replace them based on current ICC rankings.

However, Nazrul dismissed reports about Scotland stepping in and accused the ICC of applying pressure.

“I am not aware that Scotland will be included in our place. If the ICC bows to pressure from the Indian Cricket Board and tries to impose pressure on us by setting unreasonable conditions, we will not accept those conditions,” Nazrul told reporters.

“We cannot be coerced,” says sports advisor

Nazrul also pointed to past examples where the ICC changed venues after teams refused to travel.

“In the past, there are examples where Pakistan said they would not travel to India and the ICC changed the venue. We have asked to change the venue on logical grounds, and we cannot be coerced into playing in India by illogical pressure,” he added.

With the clock ticking, Bangladesh’s World Cup fate now rests on whether the ICC and BCB can reach a last-minute compromise.



