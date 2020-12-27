Live BBL 2020 Match Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Stream Match 16: Live Match When And Where to Watch HEA vs HUR Live Cricket Streaming

Big Bash League 2020-21 Match 16 Live Score Match Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming Match 16 on Sony Sports Network: In another mouth-watering clash KFC Big Bash League – T20 tournament, Hobart Hurricanes will take on defending champions Brisbane Heat in Match 16 at The Gabba, Brisbane on Sunday. The BBL 2020-21 HEA vs HUR T20 match will commence at 1.45 PM IST – December 27. Brisbane Heat haven’t won a single game in three BBL matches so far. While they have come close to winning a couple of them, their team hasn’t clicked as a unit, contributing to their downfall. To compound their woes, captain Chris Lynn is out injured for a few games, leaving a glaring hole in the batting unit. However, the inclusion of Lewis Gregory for this game should fill that hole to some extent. On the other hand, Hurricanes, the Peter Handscomb-led side has won three games out of four in BBL 2020. While their bowlers have done most of the damage, the likes of Colin Ingram and Ben McDermott have also come up trumps with the bat. The Hurricanes also welcome Dawid Malan for this game, which adds to their already strong batting unit.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2020-21 Live BBL Match 16 match online and on Television.

When is Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League Match 16 match will take place on Sunday, December 27.

What are the timings of Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League match will start at 1.45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.15 PM IST.

Where is the Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League match being played?

The Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League match will live stream on the SonyLiv app and Fancode.

What are the playing XIs for the Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League match?

Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (wk/C), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Hobart Hurricanes: D Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott (wk), Peter Handscomb (C), Colin Ingram, Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Wil Parker, Riley Meredith.

HEA vs HUR SQUADS

Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Simon Milenko, Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk/C), Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, James Bazley, Lewis Gregory, Matthew Kuhnemann, Lachlan Pfeffer, Connor Sully, Jack Wood.

Hobart Hurricanes: D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Peter Handscomb (C), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Keemo Paul, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, Dawid Malan, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker, Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter, Macalister Wright.