BBL 2020 Live Streaming Details

Big Bash League 2020-21 Match 1 Live Score Match Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming Match 1 on Sony Sports Netowrk: In the season-opening encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 tournament, Hobart Hurricanes will take on defending champions Sydney Sixers in the match 1 at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Thursday. The BBL 2020-21 HUR vs SIX T20 match will commence at 1.45 PM IST – December 10. Hosts Hobart Hurricanes have made a few changes in their squad during the off-season by bringing in Peter Handscomb who will lead them in the absence of regular captain Matthew Wade. With D’Arcy Short and Colin Ingram in their ranks, the Hurricanes appear to be a formidable unit in the tournament. On the other hand, Sydney Sixers, haven’t made many changes to their trophy-winning squad. While the loss of Tom Curran due to bubble fatigue could be detrimental to their fortunes, they acquired Daniel Christian and Carlos Brathwaite to bolster their lineup. With the likes of Josh Philippe and Daniel Hughes on the roster, Sixers will feel optimistic of their chances heading into the new season.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2020-21 Live BBL Match 1 match online and on Television.

When is Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League Match 1 match will take place on Thursday, December 10.

What are the timings of the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match will start at 1.45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.15 PM IST.

Where is the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match being played?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

What are the probable XIs for the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match?

Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C/wk), Will Jacks, Mac Wright, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Justin Avendano/Jack Edwards, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshius, Stephen O’Keefe, Gurinder Sandhu, Lloyd Pope.

HUR vs SIX SQUADS

Hobart Hurricanes: D’ Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb (wk/C), Caleb Jewell, Colin Ingram, Macalister Wright, Tim David, Charlie Wakim, James Faulkner, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, Will Jacks, Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes (C), James Vince, Jordan Silk, Justin Avendano, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Steve OKeefe, Thomas Rogers, Ben Dwarshuis, Nicholas Bertus, Gurinder Sandhu, Ben Manenti, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Lloyd Pope.