Live BBL Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Stream Match 2: When And Where to Watch STA vs HEA T20 Match

Big Bash League 2020-21 Match 2 Live Score Match Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming Match 2 on Sony Sports Network: In the second match of the KFC Big Bash League – T20 tournament, Melbourne Stars will take on Brisbane Heat at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Friday. The BBL 2020-21 STA vs HEA T20 match will commence at 1.45 PM IST – December 11. Melbourne Stars look to go a step further this season, after finishing second in the previous edition. They have retained the same core consisting of Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa while making shrewd acquisitions as well. The additions of Andre Fletcher and Billy Stanlake have bolstered the lineup. Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat have made a lot of changes in their roster. Despite the departures of Ben Cutting and Jack Prestwidge, the Heat have a lot of firepower in the form of Chris Lynn and Max Bryant at the top of the order. New signing Daniel Lawrence is also one of the most promising players in the English ranks. However, a lot will ride on the shoulders of Ben Laughlin, who has his task cut out in leading a depleted bowling attack against Stoinis and Co.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2020-21 Live BBL Match 2 match online and on Television.

When is Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League match?

The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League Match 2 match will take place on Friday, December 11.

What are the timings of the Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League match?

The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League match will start at 1.45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.15 PM IST.

Where is the Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League match being played?

The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League match?

The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League match will broadcast on Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League match?

The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

What are the probable XIs for the Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League match?

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Billy Stanlake, and Liam Hatcher.

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Simon Milenko, Matt Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Xavier Bartlett, and Connor Sully.

STA vs HEA SQUADS

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (C), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher.

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn (C), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.