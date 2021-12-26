Centurion Weather Forecast LIVE Updates

As was predicted, rain is set to play spoilsport on Day one of the first Test on Sunday. This would be extremely disappointing for fans who have been eagerly waiting for the action to unfold.

Not just the rain, but reports suggest that the SuperSport Park pitch is going to assist the pacers more than the spinners because of the greenish nature of it. On Monday, the BCCI shared a short clip where batter Shreyas Iyer was heard speaking about the pitch.

“There’s grass on the wicket,” said Iyer in the video. It will be challenging for the batters to bat on and it looks like the wicket will be a bowlers delight. If that is the case, both sides have quality pacers to exploit the conditions.

Meanwhile, in seven attempts in the past – India has never won a Test series on South African soil. That is something Kohli and his boys would like to change. Also, India has never defeated the hosts at Centurion.