An excellent recovery from England! They have posted a total which they will be pretty pleased with. However twice in the match it seemed that they wouldn’t even cross 250. Initially after they were inserted, they lost three early. Banton and their skipper Morgan, helped them recover. Morgan counter-attacked while Banton played as the perfect foil to him. The two added a 100-plus stand with Morgan scoring a quick-fire ton and Banton bringing up his maiden half ton. When the two were batting, England seemed like touching 350 but they once again lost wickets quickly. Willey and Curran then came to their rescue with another stand which ensured the hosts would get to a total which probably is out of the reach of the Irish.