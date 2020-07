Load More

ENG vs WI 3rd TEST LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day 2 of the third and final Test between England and West Indies being played at the Old Trafford, Manchester. See the latest England vs West Indies 3rd Test Live Score, Day 2 live cricket updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of the second day’s play between ENG and WI in Manchester’s here. (LIVE CRICKET SCORE)

A counter-attacking knock from Jos Buttler (57*) and Ollie Pope (91*) ensured that England had the upper hand in the third session of a day that was otherwise dominated by the West Indies in the third Test between the two sides at the Old Trafford on Friday.

At stumps, which was declared early on Day 1 due to bad light, England were 258/4 following an unbeaten 136-run partnership between Buttler and Pope.

The pair started the final session with England reeling at 131/4 with Buttler on 2 and Pope on 24. Fatigue of a long day of running down a damp Old Trafford track and an aging ball seemed to catch up with the West Indies fast bowlers as they looked tired and sore throughout the third session.

Buttler and Pope took advantage of the situation as they scored at a brisk rate. The 100-run partnership between the two came off just 175 balls. The West Indies took the second new ball, but the umpires had to call the players off just after three overs due to bad light.

Brief scores: England 258/4 (Ollie Pope 91 not out, Rory Burns 57; Roach 2/56)