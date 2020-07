89.1 Shannon Gabriel to Ollie Pope, out, OUT! BOWLED! Pope gets out in the nervous 90s and cannot make use of the life he just got. Just the start West Indies would have wanted. Cornwall will be a relieved man as he put him down on the last ball of Gabriel’s last over. Perhaps Shannon decided he won’t take the help of anyone else and do the job all by himself. Another peach of a delivery. He bowls it on a length on off and makes the ball jag back in. Pope looks to flick but this ball is just too good for him. He misses and the ball hits him on his back pad and goes onto the off pole. Terrific start for West Indies, exactly the opposite for the hosts.