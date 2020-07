Load More

ENG vs WI 3rd TEST, DAY 3 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day 3 of the third and final Test between England and West Indies being played at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. See the latest England vs West Indies 3rd Test Live Score, Day 3 live cricket updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of the third day’s play between ENG and WI from Manchester here. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies were saved from losing more wickets by the fading light on Day 2 of the decisive third Test against England at Old Trafford on Saturday. The England players were slow in getting off the field as umpires called a halt to the game due to poor light for a second day on the trot in this Test.

West Indies ended the day on 137/6, trailing England by 232 runs with Dowrich (10) and captain Jason Holder (24) in the middle.

Shamarh Brooks was dismissed in the first over after Tea, getting an inside edge on delivery from James Anderson that moved in. The ball brushed the batsman’s back thigh before flying to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood held on before the latter was trapped in front of his stumps by Stuart Broad as he brought his bat down late to a delivery that nipped back in off the seam. Broad took a glance at the umpire only after punching the air. (READ FULL DAY 2 REPORT HERE)

Brief Scores: England 369 (Ollie Pope 91, Jos Buttler 67, Stuart Broad 62, Rory Burns 57; Roach 4/72) vs West Indies 137/6 (John Campbell 32, Jermaine Blackwood 26; Stuart Broad 2/17)