Live Score Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Live Cricket Score And Updates From Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Tamim Iqbal-led Bangladesh is set to take on Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan in the first ODI match of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, on Wednesday. Bangladesh previously won the two-match T20I series 1-0 and would like to repeat the same in the ODIs.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match Details
Match: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI
Match Date: July 05, 2023 (Wednesday)
Time: 2:00 P.M. (Local Time) 1:30 P.M. IST
Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report
The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram is a high-scoring batting-friendly pitch. If rain comes into play, it will make bowling much more difficult
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report
The temperature in Chattogram will go up to 32 degrees Celsius with a wind speed of 23 km/h. There are high chances of rain tomorrow and it can spoil the match proceedings.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Squads
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Litton Das(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar MBangladeshd, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi
11:19 PM
Bangladesh Playing 11: Tamim Iqbal(C), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan Playing 11: Hashmatullah Shahidi(C), Ibrahim Zadran, R Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq
11:17 PM
Weather Report: There is heavy rain predicted during the game and the match could be affected due to it.
11:16 PM
Pitch Report: The surface will be helpful for spinners and batters need to be careful while taking on the slower bowlers. The batting in the first innings will be slightly easier.
