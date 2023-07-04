Advertisement

LIVE NOW

LIVE UPDATES | Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI, Cricket Live Score: Playing 11 And Live Streaming Details | FULL SCORECARD

Live Score Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Live Cricket Score And Updates From Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram

LIVE UPDATES | Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI, Cricket Live Score: Playing 11 And Live Streaming Details | FULL SCORECARD
Updated: July 4, 2023 11:15 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI LIVE Updates: Tamim Iqbal-led Bangladesh is set to take on Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan in the first ODI match of the three-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, on Wednesday. Bangladesh previously won the two-match T20I series 1-0 and would like to repeat the same in the ODIs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI

Match Date: July 05, 2023 (Wednesday)

Time: 2:00 P.M. (Local Time) 1:30 P.M. IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram is a high-scoring batting-friendly pitch. If rain comes into play, it will make bowling much more difficult

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

The temperature in Chattogram will go up to 32 degrees Celsius with a wind speed of 23 km/h. There are high chances of rain tomorrow and it can spoil the match proceedings.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Litton Das(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar MBangladeshd, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi


NEW UPDATES

11:19 PM

BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Live Score

Bangladesh Playing 11: Tamim Iqbal(C), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan Playing 11: Hashmatullah Shahidi(C), Ibrahim Zadran, R Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq

11:17 PM

BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Live Score

Weather Report: There is heavy rain predicted during the game and the match could be affected due to it.

11:16 PM

BAN vs AFG 1st ODI Live Score

Pitch Report: The surface will be helpful for spinners and batters need to be careful while taking on the slower bowlers. The batting in the first innings will be slightly easier.

Also Read

More News ›
LIVE UPDATES | Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI, Cricket Live Score: Playing 11 And Live Streaming Details | FULL SCORECARD
LIVE UPDATES | West Indies vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Match 7 Cricket Live Score: Pitch And Weather Report, Check Playing 11s
HIGHLIGHTS | Nepal vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: IRE Beat NEP By 2 Wickets | FULL SCORECARD
Live Score-Ireland vs Nepal Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs NEP 7/8 Place Play off match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
Live Score-Zimbabwe vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates: ZIM vs SCO Super Sixes - 6 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

LIVE UPDATES | Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI, Cricket Live Score: Playing 11 And Live Streaming Details | FULL SCORECARD

LIVE UPDATES | Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI, Cricket Li...

LIVE UPDATES | West Indies vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Match 7 Cricket Live Score: Pitch And Weather Report, Check Playing 11s

LIVE UPDATES | West Indies vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualif...

HIGHLIGHTS | Nepal vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: IRE Beat NEP By 2 Wickets | FULL SCORECARD

HIGHLIGHTS | Nepal vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers:...

BCCI Appoints Ajit Agarkar Chairman Of Senior Men’s Selection Committee

BCCI Appoints Ajit Agarkar Chairman Of Senior Men’s Selectio...

Live Score-Ireland vs Nepal Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs NEP 7/8 Place Play off match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Ireland vs Nepal Live Cricket Score and Updates: ...

Advertisement