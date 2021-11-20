BAN vs PAK TODAY’S Highlights, 2ND T20I 2021 Match Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Bangladesh finished sixth and last in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, losing all five games and they would be hoping to forget the failed campaign and take on the dangerous-looking Pakistan, who looked unstoppable before they were beaten by Australia in a dramatic T20 World Cup semifinal. The Mahmudullah-led Bangladesh were plagued by plenty of batting and bowling issues, including the loss of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out with an injury in the middle of the tournament.

Check 2nd T20I BAN vs PAK 2021 Highlights, Latest Cricket Updates: Hello and welcome to the highlights of the 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan played at the Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka. BAN vs PAK Live Cricket Score and 1st T20 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Bangladesh vs Pakistan Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.