Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI of the three-match series between England and Ireland being played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest England vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live Score, 2nd ODI live cricket updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of the 2nd ODI between ENG and IRE in Southampton’s here. (LIVE CRICKET SCORE)

Ireland won the toss and decided to bat first in their second ODI against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. Ireland are trailing 1-0 in the series after their six-wicket defeat to the hosts in the first ODI.

England captain Eoin Morgan said that all-rounder Tom Curran will sit out for fast bowler Reece Topley. Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie said that pacer Barry McCarthy has been ruled out for the series and Josh Little takes his place.

England were buoyed by David Willey’s fifer in the first ODI as they blew away Ireland for 173 in the first ODI. During their chase, England suffered from early hiccups, however, skipper Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings shared an unbroken 96-run partnership to see them cross the line.

At 78/4, Ireland were in with a good chance of forcing a close finish, but Billings and Morgan then batted steadily and made easy work of the remaining 95 runs. Billings finished with a 54-ball 67* while the England skipper made an unbeaten 36.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Josh Little.