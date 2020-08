4.4 David Willey to Gareth Delany, out, OUT! PLUMB! Willey gets the breakthrough and Delany goes for a duck! A good length ball around off and middle, there is just a hint of movement into the batsman as Delany tries to work it on the leg side. He misses to get hit on the pads. Willey and the England players appeal. The umpire raises his finger. Delany goes to his senior partner and thinks for the review but opts against it. The replays roll in and show that Ireland would’ve lost the review as he was caught dead in front of the wickets.