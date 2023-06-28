Advertisement

LIVE NOW

LIVE UPDATES | England VS Australia, 2nd Test Ashes Day 1, Cricket Live Score: Check Pitch And Weather Report | FULL SCORECARD

Live Ccore England vs Australia 2nd Test Ashes 2023: Live Cricket Score And Updates From Lord's Cricket Stadium, London

LIVE UPDATES | England VS Australia, 2nd Test Ashes Day 1, Cricket Live Score: Check Pitch And Weather Report | FULL SCORECARD
Updated: June 28, 2023 2:33 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Faham Uddin

England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Lords Live Updates- England and Australia played out a thriller at Edgbaston to get Ashes 2023 off to a flier. It was Australia who held their nerves to clinch a thriller by 2 wickets at Edgbaston, however, England also got plenty of appreciation for their bold cricket.

On a dead Edgbaston wicket, England declared on Day 1 at 393-8 despite Joe Root being unbeaten at the other end on 118, making a statement that the team don't want dull draws. Even though they ended up on the losing side, they were on par with Australia who fetched a win courtesy of a gutsy 44-run knock by Pat Cummins.

There was little to choose between teams at Edgbaston and entertainment is guaranteed when these two rivals meet at Lord's on June 28.

England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Lord's London Match Details

Date: 28 June - 2 July

Venue: Lord's London

Time 3:30 PM IST

England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Lord's London Pitch Report

The wickets in England these days are flat which support bazball but even then the first session with the new ball will be challenging. The conditions are expected to stay overcast so bowlers may get a bit more help.

England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Lord's London Weather Report

The weather will be cloudy in London on Day 1 and there are 80 per cent chance of rain on the second day. The weather will clear post Day 2 and pleasant and sunny conditions will be on offer for the final three days.

England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Lord's London Playing 11s

England playing 11: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

Australia playing 11: David Warner, Usman Khawaja Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood


NEW UPDATES

02:32 PM

02:04 PM

01:48 PM

01:47 PM

01:23 PM

Ashes 2023 England vs Austalia 2nd Test Lord's Live Score

England playing 11: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

Australia playing 11: David Warner, Usman Khawaja Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

01:23 PM

Ashes 2023 England vs Austalia 2nd Test Lord's Live Score

Weather Report: The weather will be cloudy on Day 1 but no rain is predicted. On Day 2, there is 80 per cent chance of rain while the final three days are set to be bright and sunny.

01:22 PM

Ashes 2023 England vs Austalia 2nd Test Lord's Live Score

Pitch Report: The pitch has been batting friendly in England ever since the hosts adopted Bazball approach, however, the conditions are expected to be overcast so there will be some help on offer for the pacers.

01:20 PM

Ashes 2023 England vs Austalia 2nd Test Lord's Live Score

Hello and welcome to our coverage of 2nd Ashes Test. After a thrilling encounter in the first Test, another cracking contest is expected in London.

Also Read

More News ›
LIVE UPDATES | England VS Australia, 2nd Test Ashes Day 1, Cricket Live Score: Check Pitch And Weather Report | FULL SCORECARD
Live Updates | Ashes 2023 England vs Australia 2nd Test Lord's, London Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Large
'Root Playing Bazball Is Keeping Us In Game': Marnus Labuschagne Ahead Of Lord's Test Against England
"Moeen Ali With His Injured Finger Would Be A Gamble": Nasser Hussain Warns England
'I am DONE': James Anderson's Slams Edgbaston Pitch After ENG Pacer Picks Just One Wicket During Ashes Test
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

'You Need To Strike Right Balance': Ravi Shastri Advices India To Rethink Opening Pair Ahead ODI World Cup 2023

'You Need To Strike Right Balance': Ravi Shastri Advices Ind...

LIVE UPDATES | England VS Australia, 2nd Test Ashes Day 1, Cricket Live Score: Check Pitch And Weather Report | FULL SCORECARD

LIVE UPDATES | England VS Australia, 2nd Test Ashes Day 1, C...

Live Updates | Ashes 2023 England vs Australia 2nd Test Lord's, London Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Large

Live Updates | Ashes 2023 England vs Australia 2nd Test Lord...

Ravindra Jadeja Visits Ashapura Temple With Wife Rivaba Ahead Of West Indies Tour - Picture Goes Viral

Ravindra Jadeja Visits Ashapura Temple With Wife Rivaba Ahea...

'Win ODI World Cup For Virat Kohli Like We Did For Sachin Tendulkar' - Virender Sehwag To Team India

'Win ODI World Cup For Virat Kohli Like We Did For Sachin Te...

Advertisement