LIVE UPDATES | England VS Australia, 2nd Test Ashes Day 1, Cricket Live Score: Check Pitch And Weather Report | FULL SCORECARD
Live Ccore England vs Australia 2nd Test Ashes 2023: Live Cricket Score And Updates From Lord's Cricket Stadium, London
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Lords Live Updates- England and Australia played out a thriller at Edgbaston to get Ashes 2023 off to a flier. It was Australia who held their nerves to clinch a thriller by 2 wickets at Edgbaston, however, England also got plenty of appreciation for their bold cricket.
On a dead Edgbaston wicket, England declared on Day 1 at 393-8 despite Joe Root being unbeaten at the other end on 118, making a statement that the team don't want dull draws. Even though they ended up on the losing side, they were on par with Australia who fetched a win courtesy of a gutsy 44-run knock by Pat Cummins.
There was little to choose between teams at Edgbaston and entertainment is guaranteed when these two rivals meet at Lord's on June 28.
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Lord's London Match Details
Date: 28 June - 2 July
Venue: Lord's London
Time 3:30 PM IST
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Lord's London Pitch Report
The wickets in England these days are flat which support bazball but even then the first session with the new ball will be challenging. The conditions are expected to stay overcast so bowlers may get a bit more help.
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Lord's London Weather Report
The weather will be cloudy in London on Day 1 and there are 80 per cent chance of rain on the second day. The weather will clear post Day 2 and pleasant and sunny conditions will be on offer for the final three days.
England vs Australia 2nd Ashes Test Lord's London Playing 11s
England playing 11: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson
Australia playing 11: David Warner, Usman Khawaja Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
Ashes 2023 England vs Austalia 2nd Test Lord's Live Score
Ashes 2023 England vs Austalia 2nd Test Lord's Live Score
Weather Report: The weather will be cloudy on Day 1 but no rain is predicted. On Day 2, there is 80 per cent chance of rain while the final three days are set to be bright and sunny.
Ashes 2023 England vs Austalia 2nd Test Lord's Live Score
Pitch Report: The pitch has been batting friendly in England ever since the hosts adopted Bazball approach, however, the conditions are expected to be overcast so there will be some help on offer for the pacers.
Ashes 2023 England vs Austalia 2nd Test Lord's Live Score
Hello and welcome to our coverage of 2nd Ashes Test. After a thrilling encounter in the first Test, another cracking contest is expected in London.
