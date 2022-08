LIVE Cricket Score England vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1, London: ENG Look For Bright Start After Being F

LIVE Cricket Score England vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1 Latest Match Updates:

England are ready to face South Africa in the three-match Test series. The first match of the series is being played at the historic Lord’s. The second and the final matches of the series will be played on August 25 and September 8 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester and Kennington Oval in London respectively.

South Africa Tour of England started with a three-match ODI series which ended in a draw. After that, they played three matches against each other in the T20I series where South Africa thrashed England by 2-1. Captain Ben Stokes will look to clinch the Test series and he has the right players for it. All eyes will on the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who will play a key role in the series.

On the other hand, South Africa will look to continue its good form on the tour. The temperature is expected to hover around 17°C on the matchdays, with 76% humidity and 5-10 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

England vs South Africa 1st Test Squads:

England Squad:

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope (w), Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Matty Potts, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, Harry Brook, Ben Foakes

South Africa Squad:

Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (w), Keegan Petersen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer, Khaya Zondo, Anrich Nortje, Ryan Rickelton, Glenton Stuurman

Schedule: