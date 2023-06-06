LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS WTC Final, Cricket Live Score: Australia Favourites Against Rohit Sharma's India

Advertisement

IND VS AUS WTC Final
Updated: June 6, 2023 6:47 PM IST

India Vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India vs Australia for the World Test Championship title, it couldn't get any bigger than this. This is India's second consecutive WTC final, having made it to the summit clash of the previous cycle as well where they lost to New Zealand. The Indian team has dominated Australia in previous outings, having won four series on the trot. They won the 2016-17 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 before picking back-to-back series wins in Australia. The two teams played in India earlier this year as well where the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Australia 2-1.

The Indian team is not a full-strength side with the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah out due to injury. The team will rest their hopes on Shubman Gill, who is going through a dream run across formats, Cheteshwar Pujara, who has played a lot of cricket in the UK for Sussex in the County Championship and Virat Kohli, who is back to his brutal best.

For Australia, they will be slight favourites in the summit clash owing to a potent bowling attack comprising Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland. Steve Smith, Marnush Labuscgange and Usman Khawaja will hold the key with the bat. Australia too have been dealt with an injury blow as ace pacer Josh Hazlewood will miss the game owing to injury.

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Kennington Oval Pitch Report

India skipper Rohit Sharma had a good look at the surface and termed it as a bowling-friendly pitch. The wicket will have pace and bounce and the ball will move around early in the game. The spinners are also likely to come into play on Day 4 and 5.

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Kennington Oval

The conditions will be slightly overcast but rain is not a threat on the first four days. However, there is some rain predicted on Day 5 of the Test. If there is a significant loss of time due to rain, the match can be continued on the reserve Day, June 12.

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Predicted XI

Australia Playing 11: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, TM Head, C Green, AT Carey(wk), Pat Cummins(C), Mitchell Starc, SM Boland, Nathan Lyon

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, CA Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, RA Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(wk)/KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, M Shami, Umesh Yadav

 


"I have gotten the job to take the Indian cricket forward and win as many games and championships as possible. That's what you play for - win some titles and extraordinary series," said Rohit Sharma in the press conference.

India captain Rohit Sharma attended a PC on eve of the match where he spoke at length on various topics.

India have a huge selection conundrum. Will they play KS Bharat or Ishan Kishan as wicketkeeper. Will they play R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja together or they will play an extra seamer?

We are less than 24 hours away from the marquee clash. Who will prevail in this battle of the titans?

 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia.

