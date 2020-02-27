Hello and welcome to our live blog of Match 9 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 between India and New Zealand at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Thursday. On a high after two easy victories on the trot, including one against defending champion Australia, the Indian women’s cricket team will aim to inch closer to a semifinal berth when it takes on New Zealand in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup here on Thursday. The Indians have hardly broke a sweat in their 17-run and 18-run wins over hosts Australia and Bangladesh in their previous two matches, and they are perched at the top of five-team Group A standings with four points from two matches.

IN-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Playing 11

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (C), Rachel Priest (WK), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jansen, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr