Live cricket score India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Basin Reserve, Wellington, February 22 Match Time

Hello and welcome to our live blog of day two of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve Wellington. On day one New Zealand gained the upper hand, leaving India at 122/5 before rain forced early stumps. Kyle Jamieson had a dream debut picking up three wickets. The young, tall fast bowler took out key wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari by tea, after which play could not resume due to a strong spell of shower, On an extremely windy day, Kane Williamson hit the bull’s eye when he asked India to bat under overcast skies. India found it tough to score against New Zealand pacers, especially in the second session, where they could only score 43 runs from 27 overs.