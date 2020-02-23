Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day three of India vs New Zealand 1st Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game is nicely poised with the hosts having their noses in front. They could have easily been in a better position had it not been for the wickets they lost late in the day on Day 2. The visitors though need to pick the remaining 5 wickets quickly as the lead is already over 50. The hosts on the other hand, know that one partnership and they would strengthen their hold on this game. There was a lot of overnight rain however it is clear now and we will have a start on time. An important first session awaits.

We are all set to begin Day 3 as the two overnight Kiwi batsmen Colin de Grandhomme and BJ Watling will resume their innings. The Indian players are on the field taking their respective fielding positions. Jasprit Bumrah will complete his unfinished over from Day 2.