Hello and welcome to our live blog of day four of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on Monday. We are all set to begin Day 4 which could also be the final day of this Test match. The two overnight batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari are out to resume their innings. The New Zealand players are out in the middle too. Trent Boult will start with the ball for the hosts and Rahane to face the first ball of the day.

The moving day, i.e., Day 3 belonged to the hosts who have managed to get the top 4 Indian batters. New Zealand will look to pick up the rest of the wickets as quickly as possible and keep India to a minimal score. India, on the other hand, have two of their most defensively astute batters out in the middle. The pair of Rahane and Vihari managed to see off the day and their first aim in the morning will be to wipe out the deficit without any further more damage. It is said that the best days to bat in New Zealand in a Test match are Day 4 and 5 so will India finally put on a better display with the willow in this Test or will it be New Zealand who will run away with it?