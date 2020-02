Live Cricket Score India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4, Basin Reserve, Wellington, February 2

Hello and welcome to our live blog of day four of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on Monday. We are all set to begin Day 4 which could also be the final day of this Test match. The two overnight batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari are out to resume their innings. The New Zealand players are out in the middle too. Trent Boult will start with the ball for the hosts and Rahane to face the first ball of the day.