Hello and welcome to our live blog of day two of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday.

Day 1 Summary

Playing just his second Test, New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson picked up his maiden five-wicket-haul to run havoc over India, bowling them out for 242 on Day 1 of the second Test in Christchurch. Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari’s half-centuries had steadied India after they had lost Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane early into the second session but Jamieson’s spell of 4-2-10-4 ran through India, who, from 194/4, collapses and lost the final six wickets for 48 runs, when they had looked good for 300. New Zealand openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham were off to a solid start putting on 63/0 in 23 overs, behind India by 179 runs at stumps.