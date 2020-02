Live cricket score India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 2, New Zealand vs India Test Series, Hag

Hello and welcome to our live blog of day two of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday.

Day 1 Summary

Playing just his second Test, New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson picked up his maiden five-wicket-haul to run havoc over India, bowling them out for 242 on Day 1 of the second Test in Christchurch. Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari’s half-centuries had steadied India after they had lost Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane early into the second session but Jamieson’s spell of 4-2-10-4 ran through India, who, from 194/4, collapses and lost the final six wickets for 48 runs, when they had looked good for 300. New Zealand openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham were off to a solid start putting on 63/0 in 23 overs, behind India by 179 runs at stumps.