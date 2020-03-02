Hello and welcome to our live blog of the third day of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Monday,

Day 2 Summary

After bundling the hosts 7 short of their first innings total, Indians came out to bat in the final session. Agarwal failed again. This time Shaw failed too. Kohli failed AGAIN. Pujara battled. He defended, and ducked. Rahane who joined him after the wicket of Kohli had other thoughts. He wanted to take the short ball challenge on. He got hit on the helmet, took a few on the gloves and then ended up dragging one onto the stumps. Then Pujara fell on a peach by Boult. And, now India are in a spot of bother.

The Kiwi bowlers were relentless in this innings. They kept coming hard at the Indian batters. They kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Boult started the procession and then he ended too as he finished with a 3-fer. Wagner kept bowling short, Jamieson kept bowling short and troubled Rahane. Wagner eventually got the better of Rahane. De Grandhomme managed the mighty scalp of Indian skipper.

So then, India have their backs against the wall.