LIVE Cricket Score India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui: India Determined To Avo

Live cricket score India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ, 3rd ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, February 11 Match time: Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. India would want to avoid a whitewash and for that, would expect its top order to fire against a high-flying New Zealand. Despite missing inspirational skipper Kane Williamson in the line-up due to a shoulder injury, the hosts shrugged off the T20 series debacle to claim the ODI series. New Zealand, though, will have the experience and leadership of Williamson for the final game as he has passed the fitness test.

Match Start time

The match starts at 7:30 AM IST

TOSS: 7 AM IST

IND vs NZ Predicted 11

India: Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell/Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c) (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett