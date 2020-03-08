23 matches later, we are here the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. India, first-time finalists, will battle against four-time champions. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team has already beaten the reigning World Champions once in the tournament the very first match of this World Cup and will have to do again to finally slay the demons of the 2017 World Cup final and end India’s wait for an ICC Trophy.

Make no mistake. India have been the superior of the two sides their road to the World Cup final doesn’t feature a single defeat, however, there was a walkover which they received when the semifinal was washed out. Meanwhile, Australia’s only defeat was to India in the tournament opener but as they make their sixth consecutive final of a T20 World Cup, the stage is set for an electric final at the buzzing Melbourne Cricket Ground.