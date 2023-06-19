5/0 (1.1 Ovs)
Paul Stirling 4*(1) 1x4, 0x6
Andy McBrine 0*(6) 0x4, 0x6
Fayyaz Butt 0.1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Bilal Khan 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
Ireland played two matches in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers warm-up and picked up a win over the United States but suffered a close defeat to the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Oman lost both their warm-up matches to Zimbabwe and Nepal ahead of the main league.
Date And Time: June 19, 12:30 PM
Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo
Ireland and Oman have played five ODI games, with Ireland winning 4 and Oman winning just 1.
It will be a clear day with bright sunshine. The temperature will range between 27 and 8 degrees througout the day.
The surface will be a good wicket to bat. Not a lot of movement has been seen in the matches so far and once again bowlers will have to toil hard.
The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Aqib Ilyas
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
12:37 AM
6 dot balls and one wide from this over. IRW 1/0 (1) FULL SCORECARD
12:33 AM
The game is just moments away now
12:27 AM
The match starts in a few minutes
12:24 AM
Ireland vs Oman Live ScoreOctober 8, 2022
12:16 AM
12:12 AM
12:04 AM
Oman win toss, elect to bowl
11:58 AM
pitch is good for batting, got almost nothing for the bowlers
11:52 AM
Toss will take place in a few minutes
11:44 AM
Ireland will be a clear favorite here but they won't be underestimating Oman.
Join us for live action at 12:00 PM IST
