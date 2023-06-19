Advertisement

LIVE Updates | Ireland VS Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: Oman Opt To Bowl

Updated: June 19, 2023 12:29 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Ireland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 4 Preview

Ireland played two matches in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers warm-up and picked up a win over the United States but suffered a close defeat to the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Oman lost both their warm-up matches to Zimbabwe and Nepal ahead of the main league.

Ireland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 4 Details

Date And Time: June 19, 12:30 PM

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Ireland vs Oman ODI Head To Head

Ireland and Oman have played five ODI games, with Ireland winning 4 and Oman winning just 1.

Ireland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 4 Weather Update

It will be a clear day with bright sunshine. The temperature will range between 27 and 8 degrees througout the day.

Ireland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 4 Pitch Report

The surface will be a good wicket to bat. Not a lot of movement has been seen in the matches so far and once again bowlers will have to toil hard.

Ireland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 4 Live Streaming

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Ireland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 4 Playing 11

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Aqib Ilyas

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Benjamin White


IRE

5/0 (1.1 Ovs)

Paul Stirling 4*(1) 1x4, 0x6

Andy McBrine 0*(6) 0x4, 0x6

Fayyaz Butt 0.1 - 0 - 4 - 0

Bilal Khan 1 - 0 - 1 - 0

Summary

NEW UPDATES

12:37 AM

Sri Lanka vs UAE Live Score

6 dot balls and one wide from this over. IRW 1/0 (1) FULL SCORECARD

12:33 AM

Ireland vs Oman Live Score

The game is just moments away now

12:27 AM

Ireland vs Oman Live Score

The match starts in a few minutes

12:24 AM

Ireland vs Oman Live Score

12:16 AM

Ireland vs Oman Live Score

Ireland Playing 11: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

12:12 AM

Ireland vs Oman Live Score

Oman Playing 11: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Aqib Ilyas

12:04 AM

Ireland vs Oman Live Score

Oman win toss, elect to bowl

11:58 AM

Ireland vs Oman Live Score

pitch is good for batting, got almost nothing for the bowlers

11:52 AM

Ireland vs Oman Live Score

Toss will take place in a few minutes

11:44 AM

Ireland vs Oman Live Score

Ireland will be a clear favorite here but they won't be underestimating Oman.

11:28 AM

11:28 AM

11:20 AM

Ireland vs Oman Live Score

Join us for live action at 12:00 PM IST

Ireland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group B Match 4 - Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know
HIGHLIGHTS| West Indies VS USA ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Cricket Live Score: Gajanand Singh Slams Century But WI Beat USA By 39 Runs
HIGHLIGHTS | Nepal vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Cricket Live Score: Ervine, Williams Smash Centuries As ZIM Beat Nepal by 8 Wickets
HIGHLIGHTS | Nepal VS Oman ICC CWC Qualifier Warm Up Match 6, Cricket Live Score: Nepal Beat Oman By 5 Wickets
