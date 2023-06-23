LIVE Updates | Nepal vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Cricket Live Score: Check Playing 11, Head To Head, Pitch And Weather Report | Full Scorecard

LIVE NOW

Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 14 Preview

Nepal will take on the Netherlands in a crucial game of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Nepal face a must-win situation in this to keep some hopes of Super 4 qualification alive. Nepal have lost two of the three matches so their chances of reaching the Super 4 are very grim. The Netherlands have won one game and lost one and a win will keep them stay in contention for the next round. However, if they lose, they too will put themself in a miserable position.

Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 14 Details

Date And Time: June 24, 12:30 PM

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 14 Pitch Report

The pitch has been a good one to bat. There has been some help on offer with the new ball but the wicket has gone on to become very good for batting once the new ball loses its shine. A high-scoring game can be expected.

Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 14 Weather Update

It will be a clear, cool day, perfect for cricket. The temperature will be in the range of pleasant 15 degrees.

Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 14 Live Streaming

The Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Match will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while the live streaming will be available on the Hotstar app.

Nepal vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 14 Squads

Nepal playing 11: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Netherlands playing 11: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt


Nepal vs Netherlands Head To Head: Nepal and Zimbabwe have faced each other on 2 occasions, with both teams winning one game apiece.

Played : 2

Nepal Won: 1

Netherlands Won: 1

