LIVE Updates | Nepal VS Oman ICC CWC Qualifier Warm Up Match 6, Cricket Live Score

Nepal VS Oman ICC CWC Qualifier Warm Up Match 6

Nepal vs Oman Live Score ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Match 6: FULL SCORECARD and latest updates from Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Nepal VS Oman ICC CWC Qualifier Warm Up Match 6
Updated: June 15, 2023 9:45 AM IST

Nepal vs Oman, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 6 Preview

Nepal and Oman will clash in their second warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Ups. Nepal will be looking to fine-tune their combination and get a much-needed win after losing the first warm-up to UAE. Meanwhile, Oman also suffered defeat in their first warm-up to Zimbabwe.

Nepal vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Match 6 Details

Date And Time: June 15, 12:30 PM

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Nepal vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Match 6 Pitch Report

The surface will help the batters. The new ball might get some swing but if the batters can negate the new ball threat, it should be a good wicket to bat.

Nepal vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Match 6 Weather Update

The weather will be bright and sunny, with temperature ranging between 27 and 9 degrees.

Nepal vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Match 6 Live Streaming

The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Warm-Up matches won't be televised or streaming. Turn to CricketCountry for live scores.

Nepal vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Match 6 Playing 11s

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Gulsan Jha, Arjun Saud

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Jay Odedra, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Samay Shrivastava, Aqib Ilyas, Kaleemullah, Adeel Shafique, Suraj Kumar, Rafiullah


09:47 AM

09:46 AM

Nepal vs Oman Live Score

The live score and updates will be available when the match starts at 12:30 PM IST.

Nepal VS Oman ICC CWC Qualifier Warm Up Match 6
Nepal vs UAE Dream 11 Prediction, ICC CWC Qualifiers Warm Up Match 4, June 13: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, Pitch And Weather Report
ICC Releases Fixture For Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 To Be Held In Zimbabwe
