LIVE Updates | Nepal VS Oman ICC CWC Qualifier Warm Up Match 6, Cricket Live Score

Nepal vs Oman Live Score ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Match 6: FULL SCORECARD and latest updates from Harare Sports Club, Harare.
Nepal vs Oman, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 6 Preview
Nepal and Oman will clash in their second warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Ups. Nepal will be looking to fine-tune their combination and get a much-needed win after losing the first warm-up to UAE. Meanwhile, Oman also suffered defeat in their first warm-up to Zimbabwe.
Nepal vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Match 6 Details
Date And Time: June 15, 12:30 PM
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Nepal vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Match 6 Pitch Report
The surface will help the batters. The new ball might get some swing but if the batters can negate the new ball threat, it should be a good wicket to bat.
Nepal vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Match 6 Weather Update
The weather will be bright and sunny, with temperature ranging between 27 and 9 degrees.
Nepal vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Match 6 Live Streaming
The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Warm-Up matches won't be televised or streaming. Turn to CricketCountry for live scores.
Nepal vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Match 6 Playing 11s
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Gulsan Jha, Arjun Saud
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Jay Odedra, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Samay Shrivastava, Aqib Ilyas, Kaleemullah, Adeel Shafique, Suraj Kumar, Rafiullah
Nepal vs Oman Live Score
The live score and updates will be available when the match starts at 12:30 PM IST.
