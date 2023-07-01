Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Updates | Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, 7th place playoff, Cricket Live Score, July 2nd: Check PITCH And WEATHER Report | FULL SCORECARD

Nepal vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th place playoff LIVE Cricket Score: FULL SCORECARD and latest updates from Takashinga Sports Club, Harare.

Live Updates | Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, 7th place playoff, Cricket Live Score, July 2nd: Check PITCH And WEATHER Report | FULL SCORECARD
Updated: July 1, 2023 6:05 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th Place Playoff Preview

Nepal and UAE will battle it out for a 7th-place playoff semi-final 2. Both teams failed to reach the Super Sixes after a disappointing show in the first round. Nepal suffered defeats to West Indies, Zimbabwe and Netherlands while picking up a win over the USA.

UAE, on the other hand, failed to win even a single game and lost to Sri Lanka, Oman, Ireland and Scotland.

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th Place Playoff Details

Date And Time: July 2, 12:30 PM

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th Place Playoff Pitch Report

The pitch will be a good one to bat with fkat track on offer. Teams have been able to post big runs here while the chasing teams have managed to get over the line without breaking a sweat.

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th Place Playoff Weather Update

The weather will be clear and there is no threat of rain. The temperature will range between 22 and 8 degrees.

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th Place Playoff Live Streaming

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier 7th place playoff can be watched on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th Place Playoff Playing 11

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind(w), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah


NEW UPDATES

06:08 PM

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier 7th place playoff live score

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi

UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind(w), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah

06:07 PM

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier 7th place playoff live score

Weather Report: There is no threat of rain and the temperature will range between 22 and 8 degrees. 

06:07 PM

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier 7th place playoff live score

Pitch Report: The surface will be a good one to bat. Runs have been easy to come by in the tournament and once again a high scoring game is on the cards.

06:06 PM

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier 7th place playoff live score

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Nepal vs UAE match.

Also Read

More News ›
Live Updates | Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Super Sixes, Match 4, Cricket Live Score: Full Scorecard
Live Updates | Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, 7th place playoff, Cricket Live Score, July 2nd: Check PITCH And WEATHER Report | FULL SCORECARD
Highlights | Ireland VS Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: Oman Beat Ireland By 5 Wickets
HIGHLIGHTS| West Indies VS USA ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Cricket Live Score: Gajanand Singh Slams Century But WI Beat USA By 39 Runs
HIGHLIGHTS | Nepal vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Cricket Live Score: Ervine, Williams Smash Centuries As ZIM Beat Nepal by 8 Wickets
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Scotland vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: SCO vs WI Super Sixes - 3 match Live cricket score at Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Scotland vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Up...

Live Updates | Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Super Sixes, Match 4, Cricket Live Score: Full Scorecard

Live Updates | Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Qual...

Live Updates | Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, 7th place playoff, Cricket Live Score, July 2nd: Check PITCH And WEATHER Report | FULL SCORECARD

Live Updates | Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, 7...

Naveen Ul Haq Called Virat Kohli A Donkey? Afghan Pacer's Recent Instagram Post Stirs Controversy

Naveen Ul Haq Called Virat Kohli A Donkey? Afghan Pacer's Re...

Ab De Villiers Makes Big Reveal, Says 'Team Environment' Was The Reason For His Retirement In 2018

Ab De Villiers Makes Big Reveal, Says 'Team Environment' Was...

Advertisement