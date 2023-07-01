LIVE NOW
Live Updates | Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, 7th place playoff, Cricket Live Score, July 2nd: Check PITCH And WEATHER Report | FULL SCORECARD
Nepal vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th place playoff LIVE Cricket Score: FULL SCORECARD and latest updates from Takashinga Sports Club, Harare.
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th Place Playoff Preview
Nepal and UAE will battle it out for a 7th-place playoff semi-final 2. Both teams failed to reach the Super Sixes after a disappointing show in the first round. Nepal suffered defeats to West Indies, Zimbabwe and Netherlands while picking up a win over the USA.
UAE, on the other hand, failed to win even a single game and lost to Sri Lanka, Oman, Ireland and Scotland.
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th Place Playoff Details
Date And Time: July 2, 12:30 PM
Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th Place Playoff Pitch Report
The pitch will be a good one to bat with fkat track on offer. Teams have been able to post big runs here while the chasing teams have managed to get over the line without breaking a sweat.
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th Place Playoff Weather Update
The weather will be clear and there is no threat of rain. The temperature will range between 22 and 8 degrees.
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th Place Playoff Live Streaming
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier 7th place playoff can be watched on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers 7th Place Playoff Playing 11
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi
UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind(w), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah
06:08 PM
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier 7th place playoff live score
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi
UAE: Muhammad Waseem(c), Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind(w), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah
06:07 PM
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier 7th place playoff live score
Weather Report: There is no threat of rain and the temperature will range between 22 and 8 degrees.
06:07 PM
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier 7th place playoff live score
Pitch Report: The surface will be a good one to bat. Runs have been easy to come by in the tournament and once again a high scoring game is on the cards.
06:06 PM
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier 7th place playoff live score
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Nepal vs UAE match.
COMMENTS