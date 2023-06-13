LIVE Updates | Nepal VS UAE ICC CWC Qualifier Warm Up Match 4, Cricket Live Score:

LIVE NOW
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 4 Preview
Nepal and UAE will clash in the fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier warm-up match. Nepal defeated UAE in the final of the ACC Premier Cup and book a berth in the Asia Cup 2023, alongside India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, UAE recently hosted West Indies but the results didn't go their way as they suffered a 3-0 defeat in the ODI series.
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 4 Details
Date And Time: June 13, 12:30 PM
Venue: Old Hararians Sports Club, Harar
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 4 Pitch Report
The surface will assist the pacers early on but the conditions will ease out soon and the pitch will become a good one to bat.
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 4 Harare Weather Update
The weather will be perfect for cricket. June 13 will be bright and sunny and the temperature will range between 24 and 10 degrees throughout the day.
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 4 Live Streaming
The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Warm-Up matches won't be televised or streamed live.
Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Playing 11s
Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, K Bhurtel, Rohit Kumar Paudel , Dipendra Singh Airee, Paras Khadka, Kushal Malla, Asif Sheikh(wk), Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Sompal Kami
United Arab Emirates: CP Rizwan , Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Aryan Lakra, V Aravind(wk), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, K Meiyappan, Kashif Daud, Raja Akifullah Khan
Nepal wicket-keeper batter Aasif Sheikh: “It was unbelievable to get through to the Qualifier,” Sheikh said. “Winning 11 matches out of 12 was unexpected, to be honest.
“It was a team effort, everyone has contributed. I feel like we are on a great journey with our cricket and we are really excited for the qualifiers.
“So many of the matches we have played previously in League 2 have been so close and we fought really well in those matches, so they will give us some confidence.”
Squads:
United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem(c), Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Vriitya Aravind, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma(w), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah
Nepal Squad: Gyanendra Malla, Sompal Kami, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Arjun Saud
Hello and Welcome to live coverage of the World Cup 2023 qualifers warm up match between Nepal and UAE.
