LIVE Updates | Nepal VS UAE ICC CWC Qualifier Warm Up Match 4, Cricket Live Score:

Nepal vs UAE Live Score ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm Up Match 4: Live Updates From Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare

Updated: June 13, 2023 11:49 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 4 Preview

Nepal and UAE will clash in the fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier warm-up match. Nepal defeated UAE in the final of the ACC Premier Cup and book a berth in the Asia Cup 2023, alongside India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, UAE recently hosted West Indies but the results didn't go their way as they suffered a 3-0 defeat in the ODI series.

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 4 Details

Date And Time: June 13, 12:30 PM

Venue: Old Hararians Sports Club, Harar

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 4 Pitch Report

The surface will assist the pacers early on but the conditions will ease out soon and the pitch will become a good one to bat.

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 4 Harare Weather Update

The weather will be perfect for cricket. June 13 will be bright and sunny and the temperature will range between 24 and 10 degrees throughout the day.

Nepal vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-Up Playing 11s

Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, K Bhurtel, Rohit Kumar Paudel , Dipendra Singh Airee, Paras Khadka, Kushal Malla, Asif Sheikh(wk), Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Sompal Kami

United Arab Emirates: CP Rizwan , Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Aryan Lakra, V Aravind(wk), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, K Meiyappan, Kashif Daud, Raja Akifullah Khan


Live Score Nepal vs UAE

Nepal wicket-keeper batter Aasif Sheikh: “It was unbelievable to get through to the Qualifier,” Sheikh said. “Winning 11 matches out of 12 was unexpected, to be honest.

“It was a team effort, everyone has contributed. I feel like we are on a great journey with our cricket and we are really excited for the qualifiers.

“So many of the matches we have played previously in League 2 have been so close and we fought really well in those matches, so they will give us some confidence.”

Live Score Nepal vs UAE

Squads:

United Arab Emirates Squad: Muhammad Waseem(c), Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Vriitya Aravind, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aryansh Sharma(w), Aayan Afzal Khan, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah

Nepal Squad: Gyanendra Malla, Sompal Kami, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Kushal Malla, Gulsan Jha, Arjun Saud

 

Nepal vs UAE Live Score

Hello and Welcome to live coverage of the World Cup 2023 qualifers warm up match between Nepal and UAE.

