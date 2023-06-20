LIVE Updates | Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: FULL SCORECARD

Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 6 Preview Rohit Paudel-led Nepal will take on Monank Patel's USA in Match 6 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. Both teams lost their previous contests and would like to get that one crucial win.

Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 6 Details Date And Time: June 20, 12:30 PM

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Nepal vs USA ODI Head To Head Nepal vs USA have played six ODI games with Nepal winning 3, USA 2, and one being tie.

Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 6 Weather Update It will be a clear day with bright sunshine. The temperature will be around 26 degrees with no expectation of rain.

Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 6 Pitch Report The surface will be a good wicket to bat. Not a lot of movement has been seen in the matches so far and once again bowlers will have to toil hard.

Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 6 Live Streaming The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 6 Squads Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Gyanendra Malla, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud