LIVE Updates | Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score

Nepal vs USA ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 6 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates From Takashinga Sports Club, Harare | FULL SCORECARD

LIVE Updates | Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: FULL SCORECARD
Updated: June 20, 2023 12:44 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 6 Preview

Rohit Paudel-led Nepal will take on Monank Patel's USA in Match 6 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. Both teams lost their previous contests and would like to get that one crucial win.

Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 6 Details

Date And Time: June 20, 12:30 PM

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Nepal vs USA ODI Head To Head

Nepal vs USA have played six ODI games with Nepal winning 3, USA 2, and one being tie.

Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 6 Weather Update

It will be a clear day with bright sunshine. The temperature will be around 26 degrees with no expectation of rain.

Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 6 Pitch Report

The surface will be a good wicket to bat. Not a lot of movement has been seen in the matches so far and once again bowlers will have to toil hard.

Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 6 Live Streaming

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 6 Squads

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Gyanendra Malla, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud

United States: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel(w/c), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Kyle Phillip, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Usman Rafiq

LIVE Updates | Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: FULL SCORECARD
