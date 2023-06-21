Advertisement

LIVE Updates | Nepal vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: Live Blog | FULL SCORECARD

Nepal vs West Indies ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 9 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates From Harare Sports Club, Harare | FULL SCORECARD

Updated: June 21, 2023 11:48 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Nepal vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 9 Preview

Shai Hope-led West Indies will take on Rohit Paudel's Nepal in the 9th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier. This will be the second match for WI and the third for Nepal. However, this is also the first time that both these teams will play against each other.

Nepal vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 9 Details

Date And Time: June 22, 12:30 PM

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Nepal vs West Indies ODI Head To Head

West Indies and Nepal have not played against each other yet.

Nepal vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 9 Weather Update

It will be a clear day with bright sunshine. The temperature will be around 26 degrees with no expectation of rain.

Nepal vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 9 Pitch Report

The surface will be a good wicket to bat. The pitches are usually flat and batting friendly.

Nepal vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 9 Live Streaming

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Nepal vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 9 Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Keacy Carty, Yannic Cariah

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami, Gyanendra Malla, Kishore Mahato, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud


11:48 PM

Nepal vs West Indies World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score

Join us tomorrow at 12:00 PM IST for live score and updates.

