LIVE Updates | Netherlands vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: FULL SCORECARD

Netherlands vs USA ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 10 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates From Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Updated: June 22, 2023 8:06 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Netherlands vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 10 Preview

Scott Edwards-led Netherlands will take on Aaron Jones's Nepal in the 9th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. Both teams are yet to record their first win in the tournament.

Netherlands vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 10 Details

Date And Time: June 22, 12:30 PM

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Netherlands vs USA ODI Head To Head

Netherlands and USA have only played one ODI against each other and NED won it.

Netherlands vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 10 Weather Update

It will be a clear day with bright sunshine. The temperature will be around 26 degrees with no expectation of rain.

Netherlands vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 10 Pitch Report

The surface will be a good wicket to bat. The pitches are usually flat and batting friendly.

Netherlands vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 10 Live Streaming

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Netherlands vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 10 Squads

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes

United States: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones(c), Nosthush Kenjige, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir(w), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kyle Phillip, Monank Patel, Ali Khan, Abhishek Paradkar, Usman Rafiq


08:08 AM

Netherlands vs USA Live Score

Join us at 12:00 PM IST for latest News and Updates.

