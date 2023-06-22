LIVE Updates | Netherlands vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: FULL SCORECARD

LIVE NOW
Netherlands vs USA ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 10 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates From Takashinga Sports Club, Harare | FULL SCORECARD
Netherlands vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 10 Preview
Scott Edwards-led Netherlands will take on Aaron Jones's Nepal in the 9th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. Both teams are yet to record their first win in the tournament.
Netherlands vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 10 Details
Date And Time: June 22, 12:30 PM
Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
Netherlands vs USA ODI Head To Head
Netherlands and USA have only played one ODI against each other and NED won it.
Netherlands vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 10 Weather Update
It will be a clear day with bright sunshine. The temperature will be around 26 degrees with no expectation of rain.
Netherlands vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 10 Pitch Report
The surface will be a good wicket to bat. The pitches are usually flat and batting friendly.
Netherlands vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 10 Live Streaming
The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Netherlands vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 10 Squads
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes
United States: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones(c), Nosthush Kenjige, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir(w), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kyle Phillip, Monank Patel, Ali Khan, Abhishek Paradkar, Usman Rafiq
08:08 AM
Netherlands vs USA Live Score
