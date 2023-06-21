LIVE NOW
LIVE Updates | Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: Live Blog | FULL SCORECARD
Oman vs UAE ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 8 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates From Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo | FULL SCORECARD
Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 8 Preview
Zeeshan Maqsood-led Oman will take on Muhammad Waseem's UAE in Match 8 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo. Oman defeated Ireland in their previous contest and will like to record their second straigt win in the tournament. On the other hand, UAE lost their last game against Sri Lanka and will be eyeing their first win.
Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 8 Details
Date And Time: June 21, 12:30 PM
Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo
Oman vs UAE ODI Head To Head
Oman vs UAE have played 12 ODI games with Oman winning 3, UAE 5, and 5 being draw.
Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 8 Weather Update
It will be a clear day with bright sunshine. The temperature will be around 26 degrees with no expectation of rain.
Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 8 Pitch Report
The surface will be a good wicket to bat. The pitches are usually flat and batting friendly.
Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 8 Live Streaming
The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 8 Squads
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Sandeep Goud, Rafiullah, Samay Shrivastava, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Kaleemullah
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind(w), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ethan DSouza, Aryansh Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma
08:48 AM
Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score
Join us at 10:30 AM IST for live updates.
COMMENTS