LIVE Updates | Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: Live Blog | FULL SCORECARD
Updated: June 21, 2023 8:50 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 8 Preview

Zeeshan Maqsood-led Oman will take on Muhammad Waseem's UAE in Match 8 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo. Oman defeated Ireland in their previous contest and will like to record their second straigt win in the tournament. On the other hand, UAE lost their last game against Sri Lanka and will be eyeing their first win.

Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 8 Details

Date And Time: June 21, 12:30 PM

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Oman vs UAE ODI Head To Head

Oman vs UAE have played 12 ODI games with Oman winning 3, UAE 5, and 5 being draw.

Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 8 Weather Update

It will be a clear day with bright sunshine. The temperature will be around 26 degrees with no expectation of rain.

Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 8 Pitch Report

The surface will be a good wicket to bat. The pitches are usually flat and batting friendly.

Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 8 Live Streaming

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 8 Squads

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Sandeep Goud, Rafiullah, Samay Shrivastava, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Kaleemullah

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem(c), Rohan Mustafa, Vriitya Aravind(w), Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Ethan DSouza, Aryansh Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma


NEW UPDATES

08:48 AM

Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score

Join us at 10:30 AM IST for live updates.

LIVE Updates | Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: Live Blog | FULL SCORECARD
'Forever Grateful': Kohli Commemorates Completing 12 Years In Test Cricket

'Forever Grateful': Kohli Commemorates Completing 12 Years I...

