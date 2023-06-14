Advertisement

Live Updates | Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match 3, Cricket Live Score: Nishanth-Sundar Take Steady Stand For SMP

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Live Cricket Score TNPL 2023 Match 3:Live Score From SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Live Updates | Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match 3, Cricket Live Score: Nishanth-Sundar Take Steady Stand For SMP
Updated: June 14, 2023 4:05 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL Match 3 Preview

Sudhan Kandepan-led Siechem Madurai Panthers will compete against Arun Karthik's Nellai Royal Kings in the third match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Both teams will be eyeing a winning start to this campaign in the TNPL 2023.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match Details

Date And Time: June 14, 3:15 PM

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Coimbatore Weather Report

The weather will be pleasant for cricket. It will be partly cloudy with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Coimbatore Pitch Report

The surface will be flat and good for cricket for the most part. However, the new ball might offer some help to the pacers.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match 3 Live Streaming

The clash between SMP and NRK will be telecasted on Star Sports and Disney plus Hotstar.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Probable Playing 11s

SMP: S Karthik(w), Hari Nishanth, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan(c), Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul

NRK: Arun Karthik(w/c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Lakshay Jain


NEW UPDATES

04:05 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Lakshay Jain finishes his four-over spell and leaks away 12 runs in his final over. SMP 72/2 (11)

04:01 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

SJ Arun Kumar comes to bowl the 10th over. Back-2-back boundaries from Sundar make the over big. SMP 60/2 (10)

03:57 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

FIFTY! runs up for SMP. 6 runs from Lakshay Jain's third consecutive over. SMP 50/2 (9)

03:49 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Nishanth ends the seventh over with a boundary. 8 runs from Lakshay Jain's second over. SMP 36/2 (7)

03:46 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Sundar is out to bat now. SMP need a big partnership here in order to get back in this match. M Poiyamozhi bowls the final over of the powerplay and gives away just four runs. SMP 28/2 (6)

03:40 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

OUT! K Deeban departs. Lakshay Jain comes into the attack and he strikes in his very first over. Madurai lose their second. SMP 24/2 (4.5) 

03:36 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Hari Nishanth and K Deeban made this over big. First, Nishant smashed two boundaries in the over, and then Deeban finished Sonu Yadav's second over with a boundary as well. 15 from the over. SMP 21/1 (4)

03:31 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Sandeep Warrier bowls his second over and another fine over from him as he just gives 3 runs in it. NRK are off to a flying start. SMP 6/1 (3)

03:26 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

What an over from Sonu Yadav. Just one run and a big wicket of S Karthik. SMP 3/1 (2)

03:23 PM

OUT!! Sonui Yadav strikes in the second over itself and S Karthik will have to go back after scoring just 1 run. What a start for NRK. SMP 2/1 (1.2)

03:21 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Sandeep Warrier bowling the first over and he starts really well, just 2 runs from the first over. SMP 2/0 (1)

03:15 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

The match is underway!!

03:10 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Five more minutes before the Siechem Madurai Panthers' openers come out to bat

03:06 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

The match will start in a few minutes

02:55 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Siechem Madurai Panthers (Playing XI): S Karthik(w), Hari Nishanth, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan(c), Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul

Nellai Royal Kings (Playing XI): Arun Karthik(w/c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Sri Neranjan

02:54 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Both teams will be eyeing a winning start to the tournament. The teams played well last year but missed out on the title. Panthers lost to Lyca Koval Kings in Eliminator while Kovai Kings also defeated Nellai Royal Kings in Qualifier 2.

02:52 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Madurai Panthers have won the toss and opted to bat.

02:40 PM

SMP vs NRK TNPL Match LIVE SCORE

Welcome to our Live Blog coverage of TNPL 2023 match 2023, SMP vs NRK 

Live Updates | Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match 3, Cricket Live Score: Nishanth-Sundar Take Steady Stand For SMP
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Dream 11 Prediction, TNPL Match 3, June 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, Pitch And Weather Report
Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Dream 11 Prediction, TNPL Match 4, June 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, Pitch And Weather Report
