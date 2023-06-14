LIVE NOW
Live Updates | Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match 3, Cricket Live Score: Nishanth-Sundar Take Steady Stand For SMP
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL Match 3 Preview
Sudhan Kandepan-led Siechem Madurai Panthers will compete against Arun Karthik's Nellai Royal Kings in the third match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Both teams will be eyeing a winning start to this campaign in the TNPL 2023.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match Details
Date And Time: June 14, 3:15 PM
Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Coimbatore Weather Report
The weather will be pleasant for cricket. It will be partly cloudy with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Coimbatore Pitch Report
The surface will be flat and good for cricket for the most part. However, the new ball might offer some help to the pacers.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match 3 Live Streaming
The clash between SMP and NRK will be telecasted on Star Sports and Disney plus Hotstar.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Probable Playing 11s
SMP: S Karthik(w), Hari Nishanth, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan(c), Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul
NRK: Arun Karthik(w/c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Lakshay Jain
04:05 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Lakshay Jain finishes his four-over spell and leaks away 12 runs in his final over. SMP 72/2 (11)
04:01 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
SJ Arun Kumar comes to bowl the 10th over. Back-2-back boundaries from Sundar make the over big. SMP 60/2 (10)
03:57 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
FIFTY! runs up for SMP. 6 runs from Lakshay Jain's third consecutive over. SMP 50/2 (9)
03:49 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Nishanth ends the seventh over with a boundary. 8 runs from Lakshay Jain's second over. SMP 36/2 (7)
03:46 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Sundar is out to bat now. SMP need a big partnership here in order to get back in this match. M Poiyamozhi bowls the final over of the powerplay and gives away just four runs. SMP 28/2 (6)
03:40 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
OUT! K Deeban departs. Lakshay Jain comes into the attack and he strikes in his very first over. Madurai lose their second. SMP 24/2 (4.5)
03:36 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Hari Nishanth and K Deeban made this over big. First, Nishant smashed two boundaries in the over, and then Deeban finished Sonu Yadav's second over with a boundary as well. 15 from the over. SMP 21/1 (4)
03:31 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Sandeep Warrier bowls his second over and another fine over from him as he just gives 3 runs in it. NRK are off to a flying start. SMP 6/1 (3)
03:26 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
What an over from Sonu Yadav. Just one run and a big wicket of S Karthik. SMP 3/1 (2)
03:23 PM
OUT!! Sonui Yadav strikes in the second over itself and S Karthik will have to go back after scoring just 1 run. What a start for NRK. SMP 2/1 (1.2)
03:21 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Sandeep Warrier bowling the first over and he starts really well, just 2 runs from the first over. SMP 2/0 (1)
03:15 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
The match is underway!!
03:10 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Five more minutes before the Siechem Madurai Panthers' openers come out to bat
03:06 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
The match will start in a few minutes
02:55 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Siechem Madurai Panthers (Playing XI): S Karthik(w), Hari Nishanth, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan(c), Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul
Nellai Royal Kings (Playing XI): Arun Karthik(w/c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Sri Neranjan
02:54 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Both teams will be eyeing a winning start to the tournament. The teams played well last year but missed out on the title. Panthers lost to Lyca Koval Kings in Eliminator while Kovai Kings also defeated Nellai Royal Kings in Qualifier 2.
02:52 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Madurai Panthers have won the toss and opted to bat.
02:40 PM
SMP vs NRK TNPL Match LIVE SCORE
Welcome to our Live Blog coverage of TNPL 2023 match 2023, SMP vs NRK
