LIVE Updates | SL VS UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Cricket Live Score: Live BLOG

Live Score Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 3: Full Scorecard and Updates from Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.
Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 3 Preview
Tournament favourites Sri Lanka will start their ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers against UAE. Sri Lanka looked in prime form in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers warm-up and defeated the Netherlands and United States comprehensively.
Meanwhile, UAE also played two matches in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers warm-ups and defeated Nepal but lost to West Indies.
Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 3 Details
Date And Time: June 19, 12:30 PM
Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 3 Pitch Report
Thepitch will be a good one to bat. The surface on offer have been flat and there has been little to no help for the bowlers. Expect a high scoring game.
Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 3 Weather Update
The weather will be clear with bright sunshine. The temperature will range between 27 and 8 degrees.
Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 3 Live Streaming
Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match 3 can be watched on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 3 Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha
UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah
Sri Lanka vs UAE Live Score
Join us for live score and commentary at 12:00 PM IST
