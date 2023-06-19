Advertisement

LIVE NOW

LIVE Updates | SL VS UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Cricket Live Score: Live BLOG

Live Score Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 3: Full Scorecard and Updates from Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

LIVE Updates | SL VS UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Cricket Live Score: Live BLOG
Updated: June 19, 2023 10:57 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 3 Preview

Tournament favourites Sri Lanka will start their ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers against UAE. Sri Lanka looked in prime form in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers warm-up and defeated the Netherlands and United States comprehensively.

Meanwhile, UAE also played two matches in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers warm-ups and defeated Nepal but lost to West Indies.

Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 3 Details

Date And Time: June 19, 12:30 PM

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 3 Pitch Report

Thepitch will be a good one to bat. The surface on offer have been flat and there has been little to no help for the bowlers. Expect a high scoring game.

Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 3 Weather Update

The weather will be clear with bright sunshine. The temperature will range between 27 and 8 degrees.

Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 3 Live Streaming

Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match 3 can be watched on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Sri Lanka vs UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 3 Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah


NEW UPDATES

10:55 AM

Sri Lanka vs UAE Live Score

Join us for live score and commentary at 12:00 PM IST

Also Read

More News ›
LIVE Updates | SL VS UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Cricket Live Score: Live BLOG
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

LIVE Updates | SL VS UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Cricket Live Score: Live BLOG

LIVE Updates | SL VS UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Cric...

Ireland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group B Match 4 - Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Ireland vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group B Match ...

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group B Match 3 - Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifi...

"I Shouldn’t Have Done This": LSG Star Avesh Khan Finally Opens Up About Helmet Controversy Against RCB in IPL 2023

"I Shouldn’t Have Done This": LSG Star Avesh Khan Finally Op...

LIVE | England VS Australia, 1st Test Ashes Day 3, Cricket Live Score: AUS On Top At Stumps On Day 3

LIVE | England VS Australia, 1st Test Ashes Day 3, Cricket L...

Advertisement