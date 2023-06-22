LIVE NOW
Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Preview
Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will take on Zeeshan Maqsood's Oman in the 11th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Friday. Oman is on top of this table with two straight wins and will now be looking forward to their third win but will have to go against Sri Lanka, who is looking for the top spot on the table after a win in the match.
Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Details
Date And Time: June 23, 12:30 PM
Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Sri Lanka vs Oman ODI Head To Head
Sri Lanka and Oman have not played against each other yet.
Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Weather Update
It will be a clear day with bright sunshine. The temperature will be around 26 degrees with no expectation of rain.
Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Pitch Report
The surface will be a good wicket to bat. The pitches are usually flat and batting friendly.
Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Live Streaming
The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Sandeep Goud, Rafiullah, Samay Shrivastava, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Kaleemullah
11:19 PM
SL vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live
The temperature will range between 7-22 degrees.
11:19 PM
SL vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live
Pitch Report: The surface so far has been great for batting, with very little help for the bowlers. The new ball has done a bit but the swing has faded out soon. Early wickets are the key to restricting teams to low scores.
11:17 PM
SL vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live
Oman Predicted 11: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra.
11:16 PM
SL vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live
Sri Lanka Predicted 11: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka (wk), Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
11:15 PM
Join us tomorrow at 12:00 PM IST for live score and updates
