Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates From Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Updated: June 22, 2023 11:21 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Preview

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will take on Zeeshan Maqsood's Oman in the 11th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on Friday. Oman is on top of this table with two straight wins and will now be looking forward to their third win but will have to go against Sri Lanka, who is looking for the top spot on the table after a win in the match.

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Details

Date And Time: June 23, 12:30 PM

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Sri Lanka vs Oman ODI Head To Head

Sri Lanka and Oman have not played against each other yet.

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Weather Update

It will be a clear day with bright sunshine. The temperature will be around 26 degrees with no expectation of rain.

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Pitch Report

The surface will be a good wicket to bat. The pitches are usually flat and batting friendly.

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Live Streaming

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 11 Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Sandeep Goud, Rafiullah, Samay Shrivastava, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Kaleemullah


11:19 PM

SL vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live

Weather Report: The weather will be perfect for cricket and no rain is expected. The temperature will range between 7-22 degrees.

11:19 PM

SL vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live

Pitch Report: The surface so far has been great for batting, with very little help for the bowlers. The new ball has done a bit but the swing has faded out soon. Early wickets are the key to restricting teams to low scores.

11:17 PM

SL vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live

Oman Predicted 11: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra.

11:16 PM

SL vs Oman World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live

Sri Lanka Predicted 11: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka (wk), Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

11:15 PM

Join us tomorrow at 12:00 PM IST for live score and updates

LIVE Updates | Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: Check Playing 11s, Pitch And Weather Report | FULL SCORECARD
