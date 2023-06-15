Advertisement

LIVE Updates | Sri Lanka VS USA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 10, Cricket Live Score:

Updated: June 15, 2023 11:53 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Sri Lanka vs USA, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 10 Preview

Sri Lanka will lock horns with USA in their second and final warm-up game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. Sri Lanka come into the match after beating Scotland in the first match. Meanwhile, USA lost to Ireland in their first warm up game by 5 wickets.

Sri Lanka vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 10 Details

Date And Time: June 15, 12:30 PM

Venue: Bulawayo Atletic Club, Harare

Sri Lanka vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 10 Pitch Report

The pitch will be flat with very little help for the bowlers. Batters should be able to score runs easily on this surface.

Sri Lanka vs USA, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 10 Weather Update

The weather will be clear and there is no threat of rain. The temperature will range between pleasant 21 and 9 degrees.

Sri Lanka vs USA, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 10 Live Streaming

The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Warm-Up matches can not be watched on TV or online. Only live scores will be available and you can tune to CricketCountry once the match starts.

Sri Lanka vs USA, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 10 Playing 11s

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha

USA: USA: Steven Taylor, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Monank Patel (c & wk), Kyle Phillip, Nosthush Kenjige, Aaron Jones, Jasdeep Singh, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Sushant Modani, Abhishek Paradkar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Usman Rafiq


NEW UPDATES

12:05 AM

Sri Lanka vs USA

The toss is set to take place in a few minutes of time.

11:53 AM

Sri Lanka vs USA live score

Sri Lanka come into the match after beating Scotland in the first match. Meanwhile, USA lost to Ireland in their first warm up game by 5 wickets.

11:01 AM

Sri Lanka vs USA Live Score

Live Scores and commentary will be available when the match starts at 12:30 PM IST.

