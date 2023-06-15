LIVE Updates | Sri Lanka VS USA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 10, Cricket Live Score:

LIVE NOW
Sri Lanka will lock horns with USA in their second and final warm-up game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. Sri Lanka come into the match after beating Scotland in the first match. Meanwhile, USA lost to Ireland in their first warm up game by 5 wickets.
Date And Time: June 15, 12:30 PM
Venue: Bulawayo Atletic Club, Harare
The pitch will be flat with very little help for the bowlers. Batters should be able to score runs easily on this surface.
The weather will be clear and there is no threat of rain. The temperature will range between pleasant 21 and 9 degrees.
The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Warm-Up matches can not be watched on TV or online. Only live scores will be available and you can tune to CricketCountry once the match starts.
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha
USA: USA: Steven Taylor, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Monank Patel (c & wk), Kyle Phillip, Nosthush Kenjige, Aaron Jones, Jasdeep Singh, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Sushant Modani, Abhishek Paradkar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Usman Rafiq
The toss is set to take place in a few minutes of time.
Live Scores and commentary will be available when the match starts at 12:30 PM IST.
