West Indies vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers LIVE Updates: Aqib Ilyas-led Oman is set to take on Shai Hope's West Indies in match 7 of the Super Sixes stage of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Both teams have missed their chances to qualify for the Men's World Cup 2023 set to be held in India later this year. Windies would like to return to the win column they are on a three-match losing skid.
West Indies vs Oman, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match Details
Match: West Indies vs Oman, ICC CWC Qualifier 2023, Super Sixes Match 7
Match Date: July 05, 2023 (Wednesday)
Time: 9:00 A.M. (Local Time) 12:30 P.M. IST
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
West Indies vs Oman, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report
The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is a high-scoring batting-friendly pitch. The team that wins the toss will want to bowl first, as six times out of the seven teams, the chasing team has won in this tournament.
West Indies vs Oman, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report
The temperature in Harare will go up to 22 degrees Celsius with a wind speed of 11 km/h. It is a sunny day, so there are no chances of rain.
West Indies vs Oman, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Squads
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas(c), Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Sandeep Goud, Suraj Kumar(w), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Zeeshan Maqsood, Jay Odedra, Adeel Shafique, Samay Shrivastava, Rafiullah
West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Keacy Carty, Keemo Paul, Yannic Cariah
