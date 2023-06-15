LIVE NOW
Live Updates | West Indies VS UAE ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7, Cricket Live Score:
West Indies vs UAE Live Score ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm Up Match 7: Latest Updates From Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
West Indies vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7 Preview
West Indies and UAE will meet in their second warm-up game ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. West Indies played their first warm-up game against Scotland and won by 91 runs. The UAE, on the other hand, defeated Nepal in the first match. The two teams played an ODI series recently where West Indies comfortably picked a 3-0 win.
West Indies vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7 Details
Date And Time: June 15, 12:30 PM
Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
West Indies vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7 Pitch Report
The pitch will assist the bowlers early on but once the ball gets old and loses its shine, it will get easier to bat.
West Indies vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7 Weather Update
The weather will be good for cricket with bright sunshine and cool, pleasant atmosphere.
West Indies vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7 Live Streaming
The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Warm-Up matches will not be streamed live. Live scores will be available on CricketCountry.
West Indies vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7 Playing 11s
West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty
UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aryansh Sharma, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Sanchit Sharma, Rameez Shahzad, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah
11:55 AM
11:51 AM
West Indies vs UAE Live Score
West Indies and UAW recently played an ODI series and West Indies won the series 3-0.
11:15 AM
West Indies vs UAE Live Score
Live Scores and Commentary for the match will be available when the match starts at 12:30 IST. The toss will take place at 12:00 PM.
COMMENTS