Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Updates | West Indies VS UAE ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7, Cricket Live Score:

West Indies vs UAE Live Score ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm Up Match 7: Latest Updates From Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Live Updates | West Indies VS UAE ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7, Cricket Live Score:
Updated: June 15, 2023 11:52 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

West Indies vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7 Preview

West Indies and UAE will meet in their second warm-up game ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. West Indies played their first warm-up game against Scotland and won by 91 runs. The UAE, on the other hand, defeated Nepal in the first match. The two teams played an ODI series recently where West Indies comfortably picked a 3-0 win.

West Indies vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7 Details

Date And Time: June 15, 12:30 PM

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

West Indies vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7 Pitch Report

The pitch will assist the bowlers early on but once the ball gets old and loses its shine, it will get easier to bat.

West Indies vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7 Weather Update

The weather will be good for cricket with bright sunshine and cool, pleasant atmosphere.

West Indies vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7 Live Streaming

The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Warm-Up matches will not be streamed live. Live scores will be available on CricketCountry.

West Indies vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7 Playing 11s

West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aryansh Sharma, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Sanchit Sharma, Rameez Shahzad, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah


NEW UPDATES

11:55 AM

11:51 AM

West Indies vs UAE Live Score

West Indies and UAW recently played an ODI series and West Indies won the series 3-0.

11:15 AM

West Indies vs UAE Live Score

Live Scores and Commentary for the match will be available when the match starts at 12:30 IST. The toss will take place at 12:00 PM.

Also Read

More News ›
Live Updates | West Indies VS UAE ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7, Cricket Live Score:
Nepal vs UAE Dream 11 Prediction, ICC CWC Qualifiers Warm Up Match 4, June 13: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, Pitch And Weather Report
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs AFG One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and ...

LIVE Updates | Sri Lanka VS USA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Warm-up Match 10, Cricket Live Score:

LIVE Updates | Sri Lanka VS USA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Wa...

Live Updates | West Indies VS UAE ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7, Cricket Live Score:

Live Updates | West Indies VS UAE ICC World Cup Qualifiers W...

LIVE Updates | Nepal VS Oman ICC CWC Qualifier Warm Up Match 6, Cricket Live Score

LIVE Updates | Nepal VS Oman ICC CWC Qualifier Warm Up Match...

India vs West Indies 2023: How To Watch Matches Free Online?

India vs West Indies 2023: How To Watch Matches Free Online?...

Advertisement