LIVE Updates | West Indies VS USA ICC World Cup Qualifiers Group A Match 2, Cricket Live Score: FULL SCORECARD

West Indies will start the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers as one of the hot favourites. The Shai Hope-led side picked up two brilliant wins over Scotland and UAE in the warm-up matches. Meanwhile, the USA suffered huge defeats to Ireland and Sri Lanka in the warm-up matches.
West Indies vs USA, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 2 Group A Details
Date And Time: June 18, 12:30 PM
Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
West Indies vs USA, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 2 Group A Pitch Report
The pitch will be good for batting. The new ball might swing early on but once the ball loses its shine, it will become easier to score runs. A high scoring game can be on the cards.
West Indies vs USA, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 2 Group A Weather Update
The temperature at Takashinga Sports Clun Harare will hover around 20 degrees. It will be a bright and sunny day with no real threat of rain.
West Indies vs USA, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 2 Group A Live Streaming
The West Indies vs United States ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Match 2 can be streamed live on Hotstar while Star Sports channels will broadcast the matches in India.
West Indies vs USA, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 2 Group A Playing 11s
West Indies: Shai Hope (c & wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty
USA: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Usman Rafiq, Ali Khan, Abhishek Paradkar, Kyle Phillip, Saurabh Netravalkar
