Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Live Updates | Nepal vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1, Cricket Live Score: Latest Updates From Harare

Nepal vs Zimbabwe, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 1 LIVE Cricket Score: FULL SCORECARD and latest updates from Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Live Updates | Nepal vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1, Cricket Live Score: Latest Updates From Harare
Updated: June 18, 2023 1:16 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Zimbabwe vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 1 Group A Preview

Zimbabwe will host Nepal in the 1st match of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Nepal is having a dream run in international cricket. They recently booked their berth in Asia Cup 2023 having defeated UAE in the final of the ACC Premier Cup. Nepal played two warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers, winning one against Oman and losing the other to UAE. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe won both their warm-up games against Scotland and Oman.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 1 Group A Details

Date And Time: June 18, 12:30 PM

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 1 Group A Pitch Report

The surface will be good one for cricket. The new ball will assist the bowlers but the conditions will become easier to bat once the ball is a few overs old.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 1 Group A Weather Update

The weather will be perfect for cricket. It will be a bright and sunny day and the temperature will be around pleasant 20s.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 1 Group A Live Streaming

The Zimbabwe vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Match 1 will be available to watch on Star Sports Network. The streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Zimbabwe vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 1 Group A Playing 11s

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Gulsan Jha, Arjun Saud

Oman: Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Joylord Gumbie, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans


NEW UPDATES

01:13 AM

Live Score Zimbabwe vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

01:12 AM

Live Score Zimbabwe vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

A massive day for Nepal cricket as they take on Zimbabwe in quest to earn a World Cup berth. With Asia Cup berth already sealed, can Nepal spell magic and qualify for ODI World Cup as well? Catch all the live action at Cricket.Country.com. Join us at 12:00 PM IST for latest updtes.

Also Read

More News ›
Live Updates | Nepal vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1, Cricket Live Score: Latest Updates From Harare
HIGHLIGHTS | Nepal VS Oman ICC CWC Qualifier Warm Up Match 6, Cricket Live Score: Nepal Beat Oman By 5 Wickets
Live Score-West Indies vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: WI vs UAE 7 match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
Live Score-Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs AFG One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
HIGHLIGHTS | West Indies VS UAE ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up Match 7, Cricket Live Score: WI Pick Huge Win By 163 Runs
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Updates | Nepal vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1, Cricket Live Score: Latest Updates From Harare

Live Updates | Nepal vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifie...

Highlights | England VS Australia, 1st Test Ashes Day 2, Cricket Live Score: Khawaja-Carey Stand Strong At Stumps Day 2 | FULL SCORECARD

Highlights | England VS Australia, 1st Test Ashes Day 2, Cri...

Zimbabwe vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1- Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Zimbabwe vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Matc...

Morne Morkel Joins Pakistan Men’s Team As Bowling Coach On a Six-Month Contract

Morne Morkel Joins Pakistan Men’s Team As Bowling Coach On a...

Pakistan Name 16-Man Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series, Shaheen Afridi Returns

Pakistan Name 16-Man Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series, Shahee...

Advertisement