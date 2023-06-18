LIVE NOW
Live Updates | Nepal vs Zimbabwe ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group A Match 1, Cricket Live Score: Latest Updates From Harare
Nepal vs Zimbabwe, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 1 LIVE Cricket Score: FULL SCORECARD and latest updates from Harare Sports Club, Harare.
Zimbabwe vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 1 Group A Preview
Zimbabwe will host Nepal in the 1st match of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Nepal is having a dream run in international cricket. They recently booked their berth in Asia Cup 2023 having defeated UAE in the final of the ACC Premier Cup. Nepal played two warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers, winning one against Oman and losing the other to UAE. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe won both their warm-up games against Scotland and Oman.
Zimbabwe vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 1 Group A Details
Date And Time: June 18, 12:30 PM
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 1 Group A Pitch Report
The surface will be good one for cricket. The new ball will assist the bowlers but the conditions will become easier to bat once the ball is a few overs old.
Zimbabwe vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 1 Group A Weather Update
The weather will be perfect for cricket. It will be a bright and sunny day and the temperature will be around pleasant 20s.
Zimbabwe vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 1 Group A Live Streaming
The Zimbabwe vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Match 1 will be available to watch on Star Sports Network. The streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Zimbabwe vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 1 Group A Playing 11s
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Gulsan Jha, Arjun Saud
Oman: Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Joylord Gumbie, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans
01:13 AM
Live Score Zimbabwe vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers
Live Score Zimbabwe vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 QualifiersOctober 8, 2022
01:12 AM
Live Score Zimbabwe vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers
A massive day for Nepal cricket as they take on Zimbabwe in quest to earn a World Cup berth. With Asia Cup berth already sealed, can Nepal spell magic and qualify for ODI World Cup as well? Catch all the live action at Cricket.Country.com. Join us at 12:00 PM IST for latest updtes.
COMMENTS