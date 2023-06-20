LIVE NOW
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 5 Preview
Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe will take on Scott Edwards' Netherlands in the match 5 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The hosts won their previous contest aginst Nepal and would like to make their chance to reach the next level of the tournamnet much stronger. On the other hand, this is the first match of the Netherlands and they would like to start their campaign with a win.
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 5 Details
Date And Time: June 20, 12:30 PM
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI Head To Head
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands have played six ODI games with both teams winning three each.
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 5 Weather Update
It will be a clear day with bright sunshine. The temperature will be around 26 degrees with no expectation of rain.
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 5 Pitch Report
The surface will be a good wicket to bat. Not a lot of movement has been seen in the matches so far and once again bowlers will have to toil hard.
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 5 Live Streaming
The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 5 Squads
Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans
Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes
