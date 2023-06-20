Advertisement

LIVE Updates | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: Live Blog| FULL SCORECARD

Updated: June 20, 2023 12:34 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 5 Preview

Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe will take on Scott Edwards' Netherlands in the match 5 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The hosts won their previous contest aginst Nepal and would like to make their chance to reach the next level of the tournamnet much stronger. On the other hand, this is the first match of the Netherlands and they would like to start their campaign with a win.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 5 Details

Date And Time: June 20, 12:30 PM

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI Head To Head

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands have played six ODI games with both teams winning three each.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 5 Weather Update

It will be a clear day with bright sunshine. The temperature will be around 26 degrees with no expectation of rain.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 5 Pitch Report

The surface will be a good wicket to bat. Not a lot of movement has been seen in the matches so far and once again bowlers will have to toil hard.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 5 Live Streaming

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 5 Squads

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes


12:35 AM

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands live score

Join us tomorrow at 12:00 PM IST for live action

LIVE Updates | Nepal vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: FULL SCORECARD
LIVE Updates | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: Live Blog| FULL SCORECARD
Highlights | SL VS UAE ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Cricket Live Score: Hasaranga's Six-fer Lead SL To 175 Runs Win
ZIM vs NED, 3rd ODI: Zimbabwe Beat Netherland By Seven Wickets, Clinch series 2-1
ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Netherlands Tour of Zimbabwe, At Harare Sports Club, 12:45 PM IST
