Advertisement

LIVE Updates | Zimbabwe vs USA ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023, Cricket Live Score: Toss Update | FULL SCORECARD

LIVE Score Zimbabwe vs USA, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Live Updates and Full Scorecard From Harare Sports Club, Harare

LIVE Updates | Zimbabwe vs USA ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023, Cricket Live Score: Toss Update | FULL SCORECARD
Updated: June 26, 2023 10:44 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Zimbabwe vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 17 Preview

Craig Ervine-led Zimbabwe is set to take on Aaron Jones' United States in the match 17th of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday. ZIM is coming off a big victory against West Indies and will like to earn their fourth straight win in the clash against USA.

Zimbabwe vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 17 Details

Date And Time: June 26, 12:30 PM

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Zimbabwe vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 17 Pitch Report

The surface is a good one to bat with plenty of runs stored in it. The new ball offers some help to the bowlers but the wicket gets easier to bat as the game progresses.

Zimbabwe vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 17 Weather Update

There is no threat of rain and the temperature will range pleasant 23 degrees.

Zimbabwe vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 17 Live Streaming

Zimbabwe vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Match 17 will be available to watch on Star Sports channels while the live streaming will be available on the Hotstar app.

Zimbabwe vs USA Head To Head ODI

Both teams are yet to compete against each other. This will be their first clash against each other.

Zimbabwe vs USA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Match 17 Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans

USA Squad: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones(c), Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir(w), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Kyle Phillip, Monank Patel, Abhishek Paradkar, Usman Rafiq

Also Read

More News ›
LIVE Updates | Zimbabwe vs USA ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023, Cricket Live Score: Toss Update | FULL SCORECARD
HIGHLIGHTS | Sri Lanka vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: SL Thrash Oman By 10 Wickets | FULL SCORECARD
HIGHLIGHTS | Netherlands vs USA ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: NED Beat USA By 5 Wickets | FULL SCORECARD
HIGHLIGHTS | Nepal vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: WI Beat Nepal By 101 Runs | FULL SCORECARD
HIGHLIGHTS | Ireland vs Scotland World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Cricket Score: FULL SCORECARD
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

LIVE Updates | Zimbabwe vs USA ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023, Cricket Live Score: Toss Update | FULL SCORECARD

LIVE Updates | Zimbabwe vs USA ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier 2...

Rinku Singh To Be Part Of India's T20I Team For West Indies Series- Reports

Rinku Singh To Be Part Of India's T20I Team For West Indies ...

Zimbabwe vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Zimbabwe vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live...

West Indies vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

West Indies vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Liv...

"Rinku Is Baap Not Bacha": Shah Rukh Khan Hails KKR Star - Check Tweet

"Rinku Is Baap Not Bacha": Shah Rukh Khan Hails KKR Star - C...

Advertisement