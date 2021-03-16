India vs England Live Streaming Cricket 3rd T20I

The five-match series is now level at one-all. India and England will meet again to take a step towards securing the series at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. While England put up a clinic in the first T20I, India repaid in kind in the next. The teams will continue to experiment in the lead up to the T20 World Cup set to be played in India later this year as they zero in on their respective potent combination. However, the fans will be missing for the remaining three matches due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Gujarat. Will this have an impact on either team’s performance? Time will tell.

Here you can check you to live stream the third T20I between India and England and how you can watch it on TV in India. Also provided are the details of the toss and match start timings, probable XIs and full squads.

When is India vs England 3rd T20I match?

The India vs England 3rd T20I match will take place on Tuesday, March 16.

What are the timings of India vs England 3rd T20I match?

The India vs England 3rd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is India vs England 3rd T20I match being played?

The India vs England 3rd T20I match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs England 3rd T20I match?

The India vs England 3rd T20I match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the India vs England 3rd T20I match?

The India vs England 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

What are the predicted XIs for India vs England 3rd T20I match?

India: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

IND vs ENG Full Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran