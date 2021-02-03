Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming

Pakistan and South Africa will take on each other from Wednesday in the second and final Test of a two-match series in Rawalpindi. The hosts are confident after an all-round performance in the series opener in Karachi powered them to a seven-wicket win and thus taking a 1-0 lead. They must be targeting a repeat of the performance and thus, a clean sweep. South Africa must improve their batting show after suffering twin collapses across the two innings. They must win this Test to level the series one-all.

Here is all you need to know about the second Test:

When is Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match will start on Thursday, February 4.

What are the timings of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Where is the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match being played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match can be seen on Sony Network.

Where can you live stream the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match will live stream on Sonyliv App in India.

What would be the Predicted XI for 2nd Test between Pakistan and South Africa?

SA Predicted XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

PAK Predicted XI: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi

What are the squads for the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.