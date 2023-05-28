LIVE NOW
LIVE CSK vs GT IPL Final Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Weather Report: Heavy Rain Expected In Evening
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL Final Live Ahmedabad Weather Report: Rain threat looms large on CSK vs GT match at Narendra Modi Stadium.
Live CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Ahmedabad Weather Report: Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will battle out for the IPL 2023 title. CSK, the four times champions, made it to the final after beating the Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. The defending champions bounced back well and thrashed Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to set up a thrilling finale with CSK.
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans (CSK vs GT) IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Updates
The final between CSK and GT is likely to be affected by rain. As per Accuweather, a few thunderstorms are expected to hit the city in the evening. The rain chances in Ahmedabad on May 28 evening stand at 40 per cent.
CSK vs GT IPL Final: Is There A Reserve Day?
There is no reserve day for the IPL 2023 final so if the match gets washed out, both CSK and GT will be declared winners.
CSK vs GT IPL Final Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report
The wicket will be a good one to bat. The last game here between GT and MI saw the hosts put 233 runs on the board and MI was in the hunt till the 15th over before Mohit Sharma dismissed Suryakumar Yadav. It should be a high-scoring finale.
12:33 AM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather ReportOctober 8, 2022
12:31 AM
12:30 AM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
Both teams and fans are excited about the summit clash, however, rain could play a major spoilsport. As per the weather forecast, thunderstorms are expected in Ahmedabad in the evening and could hamper the play.
12:29 AM
Live CSK vs GT IPL Final Ahmedabad Weather Report
The big day is here! CSK will be looking for their fifth IPL title while Gujarat Titans will be eyeing history and becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in their first two seasons.
COMMENTS