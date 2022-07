Load More

India in Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham Day 2 Live Updates

India had a good start to the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham as Indian badminton team defeated Pakistan 5-0. Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth won secured easy wins in their matches. The Indian women’s table tennis team secured an easy 3-0 victory vs South Africa, and then beat Fiji 3-0. In boxing, Shiva Thapa won his men’s 63.5kg Round of 32 bout against Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch. Meanwhile, the Indian women’s hockey team beat Ghana 5-0 win. India women also had a good cricket match with Australia women but they lost by 3 wickets.

On Day 2, India have many events lined up in badminton, hockey and athletics but all eyes will be on Tokyo Olympic silver medal winner Mirabai Chanu.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 2 (Evening)

4:03 PM: Cycling – Mayuri Lute and Triyashi Paul in Women’s Sprint (Subject to Qualification)

4:15 PM: Weightlifting – Guru Raja in Men’s 61kg category final

4:30 PM: Table Tennis – Men’s team vs Northern Island Group 3

4:36 PM: Cycling – Mayuri Lute and Triyashi Paul in Women’s Sprint Quarterfinal (Subject to Qualification)

4:52 PM: Cycling – Vishwajeet/Dinesh in Men’s 400M Individual Pursuit Qualification

5:00 PM: Boxing – Hussanmuddin Mohammed (IND) vs Amzolee (SA) in 54-57kg weight category (Round of 32)

5:00 PM: Squash – Ramit Tandon and Saurav Ghosal in men’s singles round of 32; Joshna Chinappa and Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla in women’s singles round of 32.

5:45 PM: Squash – Joshna Chinappa vs Meagan Best Women’s singles Round of 32

5:45 PM: Squash – Sunayna Kuruvila vs Aifa Azman Women’s singles Round of 32

6:15 PM: Squash – Saurav Ghoshal vs Shami Wakeel Men’s singles Round of 32

7:30 PM: Lawn Bowls – Men’s team Pairs Sectional Play Round 3 vs Cook Islands

8:00 PM: Weightlifting – Saikhom Mirabai Chanu in women’s 49kg category

8:30 PM: Table Tennis – Women’s team quarterfinal

8:30 PM (onwards): Cycling – Esow Alben in Men’s Keirin first round

8:30 PM (onwards): India vs Northern Island in Men’s Table Tennis quarterfinal

9:00 PM: Gymnastics – Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Nataraj and Protishta Samanta in Women’s team final and Individual qualification subdivision 3

10:30 PM: Lawn Bowls – Women’s team Fours Sectional Play Round 3 vs Canada.

11:30 PM: Badminton – India in Mixed Team Group A tie against Australia

11:30 PM: Hockey – India vs Wales in Women’s Pool A

12:00 AM: Boxing – Lovlina Borgohain vs N Ariane in Round 1 of 70kg category

12:13 AM: Swimming – Kushagra Rawat 200M Freestyle Final

12:30 AM: Weightlifting – Bindyarani Devi in Women’s 55 kg final

1:00 AM: Boxing – Sanjeet vs PF Ato Leau in Round 1of 92kg category

1:35 AM: Swimming – Srihari Nataraj Men’s 100M Backstroke final