Sharjah: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the T20 World Cup Match between England and South Africa at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. England skipper Eoin Morgan insists he doesn't want to worry too much about the permutations and combinations in the Group 1 ahead of the 'Super 12' game against South Africa, saying his side would be looking at nothing less than a win on Saturday to sail into the semifinals riding on an all-win record.

Though England have won all four 'Super 12' games and are in prime position to make the last-four with eight points in their kitty, Australia and South Africa — on six points each from four games — too can reach eight points by winning their respective games against the West Indies and England respectively on Saturday.

While England have an amazing Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.183, and have virtually secured a semifinal berth, things might just change if they suffer a really big defeat against the Proteas on Saturday evening, which would result in the NRR coming into play.