India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming – AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers When and where to watch IND Vs AFG Football Match Live

Kolkata: Hello everyone and welcome to our LIVE COVERAGE of the Afghanistan Vs India match in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023. The match is being played at the famous Salt Lake Stadium in front of a jam-packed crowd. India won their last match 2-0 courtesy of goals by captain, leader and legend Sunil Chhetri. The home side will aim to move closer to a 2023 AFC Asian Cup berth when they take on Afghanistan in their second match of the final round of qualifiers on Saturday. India currently sit in first place in Group D after the opening round of matches, but the journey to qualification is still far from finished. The Lions of Khorasan are ‘gunning for revenge’, as per head coach Anoush Dastgir. After suffering a shocking loss to Hong Kong, Afghanistan will be determined to get a result here. In the last match, Sunil Chhetri scored both the goals for India and the focus will again be on the goal-scorers. Hong Kong are currently second in Group D with the same number of points. They defeated Afghanistan in their first match. Cambodia are last in the four-team group with one defeat from one match. Each team are scheduled to play two more matches. India (ranked 106th) and Afghanistan (ranked 150th) have met 15 times, out of which the Blue Tigers have won nine times. Igor Stimac’s men can’t expect an easy ride at all against Afghanistan and will have to put their best foot forward to grind out another win. The Blue Tigers will have spring in their steps with the win. Anything but a victory would’ve been a poor start to the group stages and crumbled up unnecessary pressure. But now they are the ones going into the game in a confident fashion and high in momentum as well.