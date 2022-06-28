LIVE| Football Transfer News & Updates: Frenkie de Jong Close To Joining Manchester United, Chelsea Make Move For De Ligt, Raphinha, Sterling and Ronaldo

Football Transfer News and Updates LIVE

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to the live updates of transfer news and rumours from all around the world. The transfer market is abuzz with a lot of speculations about players’ futures. Many top football stars like Frenkie de Jong, For De Ligt, Raphinha, Raheem Sterling and Cristiano Ronaldo are linked with a move away from the club. Ronaldo is currently the biggest name in the transfer market and speculations are that he would be moving out of Old Trafford and if rumours are to be believed he would be heading to Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

It is being reported that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes last week in Portugal and the potential move was discussed. Chelsea are really active in the transfer market as they are looking for a major overhaul under a new ownership. Head coach Thomas Tuchel has many targets in his head and is working hard with the new owners to get some top players.

On the other hand, According to a report by Spanish publication SPORT, Barcelona will soon present the final offer to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. But the Blaugrana will unlikely reach the 50 million the Bundesliga champions seek to part ways with the Polish International. According to The Times, Christian Eriksen is exploring offers from a number of other Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and Everton, despite Manchester United and Brentford being prominently linked with a bargain transfer for the Danish international midfielder.

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is also looking for a move away from the club this summer. Chelsea is likely to be his prefered destination.

LIVE Transfer News and Updates: Barcelona make to one last offer for Robert Lewandowski, Christian Eriksen exploring offers from multiple clubs and Cristiano Ronaldo linked with a shock move to Stamford Bridge.Chelsea Pushing Hard for Dembele, De Ligt And Sterling. Follow latest transfers news, rumours and updates here at india.com sports. Cristiano Ronaldo | Robert Lewandowski | Christian Eriksen | Manchester United | Bayern Munich.